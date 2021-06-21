North Korea's Kim Jong Un's Comment, an Interesting Signal for Dialogue on Denuclearization
The US said on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's remarks indicating he is ready for dialogue was an "interesting signal."Full Article
The United States' new top envoy for North Korea said on Monday in Seoul that he looks forward to a "positive response soon" on..