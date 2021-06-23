Supreme Court says US president can remove head of Federal Housing Finance Agency
The US Supreme Court said Wednesday that the US president can remove the head of a federal agency charged with overseeing mortgage...Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the structure of the agency that oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae..