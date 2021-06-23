As the world braces for the arrival of a new Covid-19 super strain there are fears the Delta Plus variant could be resistant to treatment for the disease.Indian authorities have named Delta Plus strain a "variant of concern" after...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears new Delta Plus mutation could resist treatment
Covid 19 coronavirus: Indian authorities declare 'Delta Plus' mutation as new variant of concern
Indian health authorities have named a mutation of the Delta strain as a new coronavirus "variant of concern".The so-called "Delta..
