A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani's license to practice law in that state for making "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about the 2020 presidential election results. We recap some of the bogus claims that we have previously debunked.Full Article
Rudy Giuliani’s Bogus Election Fraud Claims
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Judge appears skeptical over effort to dismiss Dominion suit
SeattlePI.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion..
-
Defendants in Dominion defamation lawsuit over election fraud claims invoke free speech rights
Upworthy
-
N.Y. State Court Suspends Giuliani From Practicing Law Over 2020 Vote Fraud Claims
NPR
-
News24.com | US lawyer Giuliani's law licence suspended over false claims related to Donald Trump's election loss
News24
-
Giuliani's law license suspended over false US election claims
Digital Journal
More coverage
DOJ rebuffed Trump bid to overturn election
Reuters - Politics
Former President Donald Trump pressed the Justice Department during his waning weeks in office to join his failed effort to..