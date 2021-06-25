Death Toll In Florida Collapse Rises To 4; 159 Still Missing

Watch VideoAbout 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday a day after an oceanside condominium building collapsed into a pile of rubble, and searchers combing through a twisted, shifting pile of concrete and metal feared the death toll of at least four could go much higher.
With scores of firefighters working overnight...
