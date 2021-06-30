NSW has recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 171, with 160 of those linked to the Bondi cluster.Of today's 22 cases, 11 were in isolation throughout...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW record 22 new local cases, SA records first local case
