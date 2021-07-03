Structurally and electrically unsafe' North Miami Beach condo evacuated
Published
North Miami Beach Building Department officials said that the 156-unit Crestview Towers is structurally and electrically unsafe, and...Full Article
Published
North Miami Beach Building Department officials said that the 156-unit Crestview Towers is structurally and electrically unsafe, and...Full Article
The city of North Miami Beach, Florida, has ordered the evacuation of a 156-unit condominium due to unsafe conditions.