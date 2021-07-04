A mudslide surged through a coastal community about 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, washing away houses during Japan's rainy season, killing at least two people, and leaving at least 20 others missing.Full Article
Japan Mudslide Wipes Out Homes in Atami, 20 People Missing and 2 Death Recorded
