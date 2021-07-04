Japan Mudslide Wipes Out Homes in Atami, 20 People Missing and 2 Death Recorded

A mudslide surged through a coastal community about 60 miles southwest of Tokyo, washing away houses during Japan's rainy season, killing at least two people, and leaving at least 20 others missing.

