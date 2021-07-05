Richard Donner, Director of ‘Superman,’ ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Lethal Weapon,’ Dies at 91
Richard Donner, who directed some of the most iconic movies of the 1970s and '80s, including the modern superhero movie "Superman,"..
Fox News confirmed through his rep and his production company that Richard Donner died Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.