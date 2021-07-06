Richard Donner, 'The Goonies' and 'Lethal Weapon' director, dead at 91

Richard Donner, 'The Goonies' and 'Lethal Weapon' director, dead at 91

Upworthy

Published

Richard Donner, an accomplished Hollywood producer and director known for his work on the "Lethal Weapon" franchise and "The Goonies,"...

Full Article