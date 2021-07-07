Haiti President Jovenel Moise killed in his own private residence

Unidentified individuals shot and killed Haiti President Jovenel Moise in his private residence, the Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said, France 24 reports. The head of the government said that a group of unidentified persons attacked the residence of the Haitian president at about 1 am on July 6-7 overnight and lethally wounded Moise. The president's wife was also wounded in the attack. It was said that some of the attackers spoke Spanish. At the same time, the majority of the Haitian population speaks French. Joseph condemned the "infamous, inhuman and barbaric act." According to him, the security situation in the country was under control.