Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall in Florida
Published
Elsa became the first major storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season to hit Florida’s mainland when it moved over Taylor County,...Full Article
Published
Elsa became the first major storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season to hit Florida’s mainland when it moved over Taylor County,...Full Article
Residents in Lake County say they weren't expecting much damage from Elsa, and woke up Wednesday morning they woke up feeling..
Tropical Storm Elsa unleashed heavy rain and strong winds on Florida on Wednesday (July 7). Footage shows gusts of wind battering..