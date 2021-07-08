Osaka Says Djokovic, Michelle Obama, Others Reached Out

Watch VideoNaomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break.
In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka...
