Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic is a 'little bit divided' on playing at Games
Published
After winning his 20th grand slam in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic said he was "50-50" on participating at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Published
After winning his 20th grand slam in Sunday's Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic said he was "50-50" on participating at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Novak Djokovic confirms Olympics participation; says he will play with much pride to achieve medal at Tokyo Games
The countdown to the Tokyo Olympic Games is on. With just two weeks to go, athletes worldwide are in the home stretch of training,..