Biden condemns Trump's 'Big Lie' in major voting rights speech in Philadelphia
Published
President Joe Biden gave a major speech on voting rights Tuesday in Philadelphia, slamming his predecessor's "Big Lie" claim that the...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden gave a major speech on voting rights Tuesday in Philadelphia, slamming his predecessor's "Big Lie" claim that the...Full Article
President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, on Tuesday called it a "national imperative" to pass sweeping..
President Joe Biden pointed to his predecessor’s false claims of election fraud as proof that the U.S. needs new laws to protect..