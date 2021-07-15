NBA Finals 2021 - The Milwaukee Bucks got the 'Khris Middleton game' when they needed it the most
Published
Giannis' block grabbed the spotlight, but Middleton's 40-point effort pushed Milwaukee to a critical Game 4 win.Full Article
Published
Giannis' block grabbed the spotlight, but Middleton's 40-point effort pushed Milwaukee to a critical Game 4 win.Full Article
Khris Middleton rarely shows emotion on the court, but the calm demeanor masks an intensity that was on display to help the Bucks..
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a key block and Khris Middleton scored 10 straight points down the stretch to help Milwaukee even the NBA..