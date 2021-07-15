More Than 20 Dead, Dozens Missing In Heavy Europe Floods

Watch VideoMore than 20 people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.
Storms across parts of western Europe in recent days caused rivers and reservoirs to burst...
