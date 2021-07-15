Louis Oosthuizen storms to early Open lead but Jordan Spieth close behind
Published
The South African leads Spieth by one shot thanks to his opening 64, with the Britons Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose also in contentionFull Article
Published
The South African leads Spieth by one shot thanks to his opening 64, with the Britons Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose also in contentionFull Article
Jordan Spieth says the Open feels 'the most normal' of any tournament he has played in since Covid.Spieth shot an opening 65 to lie..
Eleven years after winning the Open Championship, Louis Oosthuizen is in the driver seat to do it again. The 38-year-old took..
Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen are in the early lead at the Open Championship.