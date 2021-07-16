Pope Reverses Benedict, Reimposes Restrictions On Latin Mass

Watch VideoPope Francis cracked down Friday on the spread of the old Latin Mass, reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions in a major challenge to traditionalist Catholics who immediately decried it as an attack on the ancient liturgy.
