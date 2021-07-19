Smartphones Of Rights Activists, Journalists Hacked With Private Israeli Spyware

Spyware developed by an Israeli firm and licensed to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals was also used to hack smartphones of human rights activists, business executives and journalists, according to a global investigation by 17 media partners.
The media outlets reported Sunday that 37 smartphones belonging to...
Spyware developed by an Israeli firm and licensed to governments for tracking terrorists and criminals was also used to hack smartphones of human rights activists, business executives and journalists, according to a global investigation by 17 media partners.