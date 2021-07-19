UK opts not to vaccinate most under-18s against COVID-19
Published
The British government has decided not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more safety data on the vaccines become available.Full Article
Published
The British government has decided not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more safety data on the vaccines become available.Full Article
The sixth day of the Cannes Film Festival was relatively uneventful, until “Flag Day” director Sean Penn decided to rail..