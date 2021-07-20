Seattle Kraken mock expansion draft: Gabriel Landeskog but not Carey Price
Published
We've used the actual NHL protection lists to make our best guess at what the Seattle Kraken will look like on Wednesday night.Full Article
Published
We've used the actual NHL protection lists to make our best guess at what the Seattle Kraken will look like on Wednesday night.Full Article
After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup final, Carey Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken..