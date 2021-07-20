Oregon Seeks Outside Help With Wildfires

Watch VideoThe threat of thunderstorms and lightning has prompted officials in fire-ravaged Oregon to ask for help from outside the Pacific Northwest to prepare for additional blazes as many resources are already devoted to a massive forest fire.
The 569-square-mile (1,474 square kilometers) Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles...
