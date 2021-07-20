Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda COVID-19 variant
Published
Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas confirmed its first case of the lambda variant Monday as COVID-19 cases climb in the state.Full Article
Published
Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas confirmed its first case of the lambda variant Monday as COVID-19 cases climb in the state.Full Article
A Houston hospital has its first case of the lambda variant, but public health experts say it remains too soon to tell how the..
A Texas hospital reported its first case of the lambda variant. But how infectious is it? And do vaccines protect against it?..