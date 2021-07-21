U.S. Swimmer Becca Meyers Withdraws From Paralympics Over COVID Rules

Watch VideoAmerican swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.
Meyers, who is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder, won three gold medals at the last...
