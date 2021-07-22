Seattle Kraken officially unveils home and away sweaters during NHL expansion draft
Published
After a sneak preview of one edition earlier this week, Seattle officially unveiled its home and away sweaters during Wednesday's NHL...Full Article
Published
After a sneak preview of one edition earlier this week, Seattle officially unveiled its home and away sweaters during Wednesday's NHL...Full Article
The Seattle Kraken picked Tampa Bay center Yanni Gourde in the 2021 NHL expansion draft. He's one of a handful of Bolts who will..
The Seattle Kraken, the NHL's newest team, officially unveiled their roster during Wednesday's expansion draft.