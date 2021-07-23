Mississippi asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade
Published
The state is appealing lower court rulings that struck down a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.Full Article
The southern US state wants the Supreme Court to reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling — which legalized abortion nationwide..
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court should overturn its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide and..