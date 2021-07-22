Trump slams Arizona Senate Republican who said Maricopa audit 'makes us look like idiots'
Published
Former President Donald Trump chastised an Arizona Republican who said the chamber's controversial audit of the 2020 election in...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump chastised an Arizona Republican who said the chamber's controversial audit of the 2020 election in...Full Article
Watch VideoArizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3..
While the Republican-held Arizona Senate is mostly backing the forensic audit of Maricopa County, former President Donald Trump is..