Argentina may mercilessly bury Sputnik V

Russia and Argentina are in dispute over the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The dispute has reached the point when officials started voicing threats in public. The Argentines are threatening to terminate the contract for the supplies of the Sputnik vaccine while asking Russia not to consider it a threat. Argentina is one of the most obvious examples to prove the international success of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The authorities of the country initially relied on the use of the Russian vaccine for mass vaccination, and, until recently, they were quite happy with it. Not that long ago, The Nation, an Argentine newspaper, published a letter from the adviser to the President of Argentina Cecilia Nicolini to the administration of the Sputnik V maker, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). In the letter, she claimed that Argentina did not receive 18.734,185 doses (5.5 million doses of the first component and 13.1 million doses of the second component). Nicolini said that the situation reached a critical point, and the contract could be terminated unless the delivery schedule was coordinated.