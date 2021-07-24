A snow leopard at San Diego Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19, the zoo has announced.San Diego Zoo has had to temporarily shut down its leopard habitat after announcing that 9-year-old snow leopard Ramil had contracted coronavirus.Ramil...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Snow leopard tests positive in San Diego Zoo
Wildlife specialists at the San Diego Zoo noticed that a now leopard was coughing and had nasal discharge