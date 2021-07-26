The White House Will Not Lift Travel Restrictions
Published
“The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world,” the White House press secretary said, and cases are rising.Full Article
Published
“The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading both here and around the world,” the White House press secretary said, and cases are rising.Full Article
US COVID-Related Travel Restrictions , Will Remain in Place.
A White House official confirmed that U.S. travel restrictions..
The White House says current rules will remain due to rising cases and variant transmission.