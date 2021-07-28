In his first media scrum back with the team, Rodgers didn't hold back. His displeasure with the higher-ups has been clear since the end of last season.Full Article
QB Aaron Rodgers Absolutely Torches Green Bay Packers’ Ownership in Press Conference
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aaron Rodgers back with Packers, and wants a bigger role
USATODAY.com
Green Bay Press Gazette's Ryan Wood break down Aaron Rodgers return to the Green Bay Packers, after requesting a trade this..