USA has been launching airstrikes across Afghanistan as part of an effort to support Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in their offensives against the Taliban. The southern Kandahar and northern Kunduz provinces have been the focus of the military campaigns. Even as Taliban is being held up in its quest to take...Full Article
Turkey’s Role In Afghanistan – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Afghanistan May Be A Bellwether For Saudi-Iranian Rivalry – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Boasting an almost 1,000-kilometer border with Iran and a history of troubled relations between the Iranians and Sunni Muslim..
Advertisement
More coverage
Biden, Erdogan upbeat but no breakthrough disclosed
U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sounded upbeat after their first face-to-face talks on Monday,..
Reuters - Politics
Middle Eastern Interventionism Galore: Neither US Nor Chinese Policies Alleviate – Analysis
A recent analysis of Middle Eastern states’ interventionist policies suggests that misguided big power approaches have fueled a..
Eurasia Review