An independent inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has found the Maltese state responsible because it created a "culture of impunity".Full Article
Malta 'responsible' for murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia - inquiry
The probe said that Maltese authorities had created a "culture of impunity" that led to her killing.
Protest tonight after public inquiry report holds state responsible for journalist’s assassination
The Shift
Civil society organisations Repubblika and Occupy Justice have announced a protest at the square before the prime minister’s..