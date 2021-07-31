U.S. Senate in a rare Saturday session on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Published
The U.S. Senate in a rare Saturday session worked on a bill that would spend $1 trillion on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure.Full Article
Published
The U.S. Senate in a rare Saturday session worked on a bill that would spend $1 trillion on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure.Full Article
Watch VideoSenators and the White House are locked in intense negotiations to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with..
[NFA] U.S. President Joe Biden promoted his $1.2 trillion infrastructure package as a "generational investment" on Tuesday as he..