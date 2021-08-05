Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe combine for four goals as USWNT wins Olympic bronze medal
Lloyd became the USWNT's all-time leading Olympic scorer, while Rapinoe scored a pair of bangers to help fend off Australia.
US Women's Soccer Wins Olympic Bronze.
Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States.