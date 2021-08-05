Lionel Messi is set to leave FC Barcelona after his club said a new contract "cannot happen".Full Article
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona as club says contract 'cannot happen'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Five destinations Lionel Messi could realistically move to after Barcelona contract debacle
Daily Star
Lionel Messi's Barcelona career is over for good following a breakdown in contract negotiations with the club - but where could the..
-
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: Star departing due to 'economic and structural obstacles'
USATODAY.com
-
BREAKING NEWS: Messi to leave Barca as contract talks collapse
SoccerNews.com
-
Lionel Messi to exit Barcelona after 18 years with club
CBC.ca
-
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona due to financial constraints
Sydney Morning Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Man City fans urge club to sign Lionel Messi and sacrifice Harry Kane transfer
Daily Star
Barcelona's confirmation that Lionel Messi would not be signing a new contract with the club could leave Manchester City in a..