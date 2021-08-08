Trevor Moore, co-founder of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ comedy troupe, dead at 41 - WTAJ

Trevor Moore, co-founder of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ comedy troupe, dead at 41 - WTAJ

Upworthy

Published

(WTAJ) — Trevor Moore, the comedian, actor and producer who co-founded sketch comedy group “The Whitest Kids U Know,” died Friday in an...

Full Article