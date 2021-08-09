Australia's New South Wales state expands COVID-19 lockdown
Australia's most populous state of New South Wales expanded its COVID-19 lockdown to the rural town of Tamworth on Monday due to...Full Article
Sydney posted a new record of COVID-19 infections Tuesday as the city struggles to control an outbreak that is sending other..
Australian army forces hit the streets in Sydney to enforce the world's strictest lockdown in the city's poor suburbs where..