Germany arrests British embassy worker accused of spying for Russia
Published
A British embassy employee, suspected of spying for Russia, has been arrested in Germany, British and German authorities said on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
A British embassy employee, suspected of spying for Russia, has been arrested in Germany, British and German authorities said on Wednesday.Full Article
German prosecutors suspect Davis S., a British national, of passing confidential documents onto the Russians in exchange for cash.
A British embassy worker has been arrested in Germany on spying charges.
An employee at the British embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German prosecutors have said.