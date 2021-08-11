YouTube Suspends Senator Rand Paul 7 Days Over COVID Misinformation

YouTube Suspends Senator Rand Paul 7 Days Over COVID Misinformation

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoYouTube suspended U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for seven days on Tuesday and removed a video posted by the Kentucky Republican that claimed cloth masks don't prevent infection, saying it violated policies on COVID-19 misinformation.

It's the second time this month that one of Paul's videos has been taken down by YouTube for...

Full Article