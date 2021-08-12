Real estate heir Robert Durst testified Wednesday that he has changed his mind many times about whether he actually saw his wife step onto a commuter train for Manhattan on the night she disappeared in 1982, and said he lied to police...Full Article
Robert Durst murder trial: He says he lied to police about the night his wife disappeared
Robert Durst takes the stand in murder trial
Accused murderer Robert Durst denied he killed his longtime confidante Susan Berman and detailed his multiple health problems on..
Watch Robert Durst Take the Witness Stand Live in His Murder Trial Wednesday (Video)
Robert Durst — the multimillionaire real estate heir and subject of the HBO crime documentary “The Jinx” who is accused of..
