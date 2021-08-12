Robert Durst testifies that he lied to police about night wife disappeared
Published
Robert Durst has never been charged in the 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathie Durst. He said he lied to police about talking to her...Full Article
Published
Robert Durst has never been charged in the 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathie Durst. He said he lied to police about talking to her...Full Article
Accused murderer Robert Durst denied he killed his longtime confidante Susan Berman and detailed his multiple health problems on..