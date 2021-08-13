To Mask, Or Not? Should I Yield To Authoritarians Who Resist Authority? – OpEd

I am a faculty member at Florida State University, and for several months we have been told that the fall semester would be a return to normal campus operation. Last year, I taught in-person classes all year, wearing a mask, and was looking forward to teaching without one.
The university’s announced policy was that masks...
