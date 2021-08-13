New Zealand Reacts to the ‘Shame’ of Losing Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Mega-Series

New Zealand Reacts to the ‘Shame’ of Losing Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Mega-Series

Upworthy

Published

Amazon Studios’ decision to shift production of its untitled “Lord of the Rings” series from New Zealand to the U.K. has left the Kiwi...

Full Article