New Zealand Reacts to the ‘Shame’ of Losing Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Mega-Series
Published
Amazon Studios’ decision to shift production of its untitled “Lord of the Rings” series from New Zealand to the U.K. has left the Kiwi...Full Article
Published
Amazon Studios’ decision to shift production of its untitled “Lord of the Rings” series from New Zealand to the U.K. has left the Kiwi...Full Article
Middle Earth is moving from New Zealand to the United Kingdom. THR reports that Amazon Studios is changing the location of..
Amazon Studios' multi-million dollar Lord of the Rings TV series is moving to the UK from New Zealand for its second season.