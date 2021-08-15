Is It Time For Pakistan To Apologize To Bangladesh? – OpEd

Is It Time For Pakistan To Apologize To Bangladesh? – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

Bangladesh got its independence from Pakistan in 1971. Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan from 1947 to 1971. Bangladesh had to separate itself from Pakistan due to various reasons through the prolonged independent movement. After the hardcore struggle, it placed in the world map as a sovereign state. During this period, the people...

Full Article