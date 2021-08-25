The government has taken initiative to export 21 products from Bangladesh to Sri Lanka with duty free facility. At the same time, Bangladesh-Sri Lanka has started work to expand bilateral trade, increase investment, and develop the shipping and tourism industries. Ready-made garments, medicines, jute and jute products, ceramics,...Full Article
Possibilities Of Economic Cooperation Between Bangladesh And Sri Lanka – OpEd
Eurasia Review
