The Current Situation In Afghanistan: Implications For Bangladesh – OpEd

The Current Situation In Afghanistan: Implications For Bangladesh – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

On the eve of the withdrawal of US troops, the increasingly powerful Taliban began occupying important cities and districts in various provinces of Afghanistan. Especially during July and August, the Taliban were rapidly occupying the cities of Afghanistan. They captured Kabul on the 15th of August after capturing almost all the...

Full Article