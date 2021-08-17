Taliban Announce 'Amnesty,' Urge Women To Join Government

Watch VideoThe Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule.
Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many cities...
