Thousands without power as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall near Rhode Island
By Sunday afternoon, thousands of people were without power along the northern east coast, including more than 71,000 customers in Rhode Island.Full Article
Satellite video shows Tropical Storm Henri making landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.
Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm but still packed winds up to 75 mph in some places as it edged closer to landfall...